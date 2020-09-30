Local TD says planned 54 euro jump in electricity prices is unjust

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The fact that electricity bills will jump by 54 euro a year from Thursday, to subsidise renewable energy is ‘completely unjustifiable.’

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten who says that’s despite the fact that 44 thousand homes won’t even been supplied with green energy.

It comes as the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities announced during the summer that bills would be increasing by 54 euro to subsidise the cost of generating renewable electricity from wind and other sources.

Deputy Naughten argues, however, that hidden in the detail is the fact that over the next 12 months the CRU expects 83 megawatts less renewable energy will be generated, which equates to 44 homes.

The Independent TD is calling for the regulator to explain why these pay hikes are being imposed on families now.

Deputy Naughten says we can’t expect that tax payer to continually fund the cost of renewable energy.

