Local TD says parents not sending kids to school should have child benefit cut

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says parents who are not sending their kids to school should face cuts to their child benefit payments.

Deputy Denis Naughten says new figures show Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has sent warning letters to nearly 3,000 parents over the past seven years, over the issue.

He has stressed that the issue has nothing to do with children who are sick, or have other legitimate reasons to be absent.

Speaking to Galway Talks, the Roscommon/Galway TD says it’s time for tougher action against parents who refuse to send their kids to school for no good reason.