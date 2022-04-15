Local TD says ‘out of touch’ turf ban will erode Irish culture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD claims the Government has shown it is completely out of touch with people who live in rural Ireland amid the ongoing turf controversy

That’s the view of Deputy Claire Kerrane, who say plans to ban the sale and distribution of turf will impose extra hardship on financially stretched families dependent on bogs.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan insists the ban won’t be paused and will be introduced on September 1st, however Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says he’s not personally in favour and nothing’s been agreed.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says if the ban is implemented, a part of rural Irish culture will disappear.