Local TD says “not a peep” from Government over promised action on full-year student leases

There hasn’t been “a peep” from Government over promised action on students being forced to sign full year accommodation leases every academic term.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell.

Speaking in the Dáil she said vulture funds are the biggest players in the market thanks to Government policies.

And addressing Minister Helen McEntee, Deputy Farrell said despite previous talk from Government, nothing’s happened.