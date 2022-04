Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD claims new regulations around selling turf are irresponsible and amount to “environmental sabotage”.

From September, it will be illegal to sell and distribute turf, though bog-owners can continue to harvest peat for their own use.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten says it’s a disaster, particularly as rural Ireland enters the turf cutting season.

