Local TD says new remote working strategy requires innovation from public service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten claims the Government’s remote working strategy is doomed to failure unless there is innovation within the public service.

The new strategy has revealed that employees will have a legal right to ask to work remotely by September.

But Deputy Naughten says blended working, involving the establishment of remote hubs in communities nationwide, is key to the uptake of a sustainable remote working culture.

He argues that these remote hubs would allow people to work in a social and structured environment while remaining in their own communities.

He also believes that “buy-in” from the public service is crucial – to establish blended civil service hubs that transform the way public services are offered.

