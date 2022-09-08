Local TD says new energy credit like “throwing saucepan of water into a fire”

GBFM news – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice says the Government’s latest energy credit is like “throwing a saucepan of water into a fire”.

It’s after Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed households will receive a credit before Christmas – while there will also be new measures for small businesses.

But Deputy Fitzmaurice says without proper, targeted supports, more households will slip into poverty, businesses will go to the wall, and farmers will suffer.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said Minister Eamon Ryan needs to cut the rubbish and get real in his communications.