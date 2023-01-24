Local TD says new alcohol laws not “silver bullet” to help pubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new law on the sale of alcohol will not be the ‘silver bullet’ to help the pub trade.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD, Michael Fitzmaurice.

The issue will be discussed at the Oireachtas justice committee today, with organisations from the night time economy giving their views on government proposals.

Nightclubs will be allowed stay open for longer and changes to licensing are among the measures proposed.

Independent Deputy Fitzmaurice says the new law is well intentioned but may not help the sector: