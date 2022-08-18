Local TD says Minister’s suggestion farmers add horses to herds “embarrassing and gobsmacking”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice says a Minister’s suggestion that farmers should add horses to their herds is “embarrassing” and “gobsmacking”

Junior Agriculture Minister Pippa Hacket says cattle and sheep farmers should consider rearing horses in order to reduce carbon emissions.

The Green party TD told the Irish Independent that she’d like to examine if livestock farmers could be incentivised to take up horse breeding.

But Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice claims the suggestion shows a misunderstanding of the sector: