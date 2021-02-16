Local TD says mass vaccination centres must cross county borders

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s vital that the 37 mass vaccination centres announced nationwide facilitate people based on their address, and not their county.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten, who’s raised serious concerns about the location of the centres and catchment areas.

It followed the confirmation that Galway’s only mass vaccination centre will be based at Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit.

Deputy Naughten says East Galway is a very large geographic area, and people residing there should be able to register for vaccination in Roscommon Town or Athlone if it’s more convenient.

Independent Deputy Naughten says while clarity on the locations is welcome, the focus should now be on facilitating easy access to the vaccine.

And Deputy Naughten agrees that it’s strange that given the size of the county, Galway only has one mass vaccination centre…

