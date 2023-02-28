Local TD says landlords being unfairly “demonised” over housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says landlords are being unfairly “demonised” over the housing crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil during a debate on the eviction ban, Deputy Sean Canney said many are trying to portray landlords as one of the primary drivers of the crisis.

But he said landlords are now selling properties, because they’re being accused of everything, and the system is not supporting them.

Deputy Canney – who is himself a landlord – said we need to ensure landlords stay in the system and continue renting their properties.