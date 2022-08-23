Local TD says Ireland needs to stop looking abroad for policing inspiration after violent home invasion in Roscommon

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice, says Ireland needs to stop looking abroad for policing inspiration.

Its after a woman in her 90s and her two sons are reportedly ‘traumatised’, after a violent home invasion in Roscommon, on Monday morning.

It happened at a shop attached to a home in Ballintubber in the early hours, when six men broke in to commit a robbery.

One of the son’s, aged in his 60s, was assaulted in the process, he did not need medical attention.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says we need to look after elderly people in rural Ireland: