Local TD says home care crisis caused by a shortage of allocated hours

Local TD Denis Naughten says that almost 6,500 people are waiting for home help hours due to a lack of additional minutes allocated to primary care networks.

Deputy Naughten says that just 37 additional minutes have been allocated to each primary care network.

He says that this means just 90 seconds of additional home help per day is available to meet the needs of elderly people or people with disabilities in East Galway.

Deputy Naughten says that funding is available, but staffing shortages mean promised hours cannot be delivered.