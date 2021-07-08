Local TD says high taxes locking thousands of homes out of rental market

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says high taxes on nursing homes residents are locking tens of thousands of homes out of the rental market.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten says up to 50,000 family homes could be locked out of the housing market before Government brings forward legislation to address an anomaly in the Fair Deal Nursing Home Scheme.

He argues under the current scheme older persons are charged three separate times if they decide to rent out their home after they enter a nursing home.

At the moment it takes an average of six years for these homes to go through probate, to be sold and to be refurbished so this means that 25,000 homes are being locked out of the housing system because of the treble tax according to the Independent TD.

He says this approach makes absolutely no sense at the height of a housing crisis.