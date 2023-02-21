Local TD says hard-working young people becoming “new poor”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says hard-working young people are becoming the “new poor” in this country.

Deputy Sean Canney says many have worked hard, contributed to the economy, and bought their first home, without asking the state for anything.

But speaking in the Dáil, he said they’re being hammered by factors including the cost of living, childcare, and rising interest rates.

Deputy Canney argued the Government must urgently introduce mortgage interest relief on a temporary basis for first-time buyers.