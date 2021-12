Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has told the Dáil that hard-pressed families cannot continue to wait for support when it comes to soaring energy bills.

Deputy Claire Kerrane was referencing the recent announcement that every home in the state will get €100 off their energy bill next year.

She noted it’s a modest sum, considering households are facing increases on their bills that are multiples times that.

However, Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane argued the €100 is needed right now.