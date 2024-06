Local TD says Government “squandering” immense potential to be a world energy leader

Share story:

The Government is “squandering” our immense potential to be a world leader in renewable energy.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, who says there’s been an unacceptable lack of investment and progress made, particularly on offshore wind.

And she told the Dáil successive Government’s who failed to stand up are to blame.