Local TD says Government “sleepwalking” into disaster over lack of electric charging points

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says the Government is “sleepwalking into another mess” due to the extremely poor pace of rolling out electric charging infrastructure.

Deputy Sean Canney says he’s aware of some families who have purchased electric vehicles but sold them due to lack of charging points.

He argues local authorities are way behind target in the rollout of these points – which puts our target of one million vehicles by 2030 in serious doubt.

Deputy Canney says the Government are failing to deliver and a great idea is turning into a nightmare.