Local TD says Government on “borrowed time” with housing crisis as Dáil vote looms

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway East TD Sean Canney is slamming the Government’s performance on housing, saying its on “borrowed time”.

It comes as the eviction ban looks set to end on March 31st, as the Government is on course to win a Dáil vote this evening on the issue.

A Sinn Fein motion looking to extend the ban is expected to be defeated after the coalition reached agreement with TDs in the Regional Independent Group.

One of its members, Deputy Sean Canney says despite the vote, the Government needs to strip back its processes and focus on common-sense solutions.

Speaking on Galway Talks, he says its time to remove the overload of paperwork, policies and reviews: