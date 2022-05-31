Local TD says Government must introduce more targetted cost of living payments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says the Government must introduce more targetted cost of living payments to help those in lower income households.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says she accepts the Government cannot do everything to tackle the rising cost of living – but argues it can do more.

Sinn Fein is proposing a a cash payment of €200 for every adult earning less than €30 thousand, and €100 for those with an income of between €30 and €60 thousand.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says these targetted payments are being done elsewhere.