Local TD says Government must get rid of “filth” that is vulture funds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says vulture funds are a “filth” in our society – and the Government must step in and remove them.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a Dáil debate on proposed legislation to expand services at Credit Unions.

He praised the role of Credit Unions in local communities, the bonds they create, and the efforts they make to ensure money is invested correctly.

But Deputy Canney took aim at vulture funds – who he said are making profits on the hardship of working families.