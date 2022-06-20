Local TD says Government “disconnected” from reality of cost of living crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has accused Cabinet Ministers of being “disconnected” from ordinary people over their lack of action on the spiralling cost of living.

Speaking in the Dáil, he referenced comments made by Minister Eamon Ryan last week – suggesting that people struggling should visit their local social welfare office.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said it perfectly sums up the gap between those in Government and those struggling with the current crisis.

He said people are seriously hurting at the moment – but there seems to be no real plan.