Local TD says family carers cannot be ignored in reworked vaccination schedule

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says family carers cannot be ignored in the reworked vaccination schedule.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten has welcomed plans to move people with serious medical conditions up the priority list but says family carers must also be included in this category.

The Independent TD has been calling for carers to be designated as vulnerable since plans for the vaccination schedule were first being drawn-up in December.

He argues if carers contract COVID-19 it could have a serious knock-effect for the health service, as many older people or those with a disability will be forced into hospital or long-term care.

It comes as in the UK family carers have been prioritised as a high risk group in order to protect those they care for.

Deputy Naughten says vaccinating carers is seen as international best practice across the UK, US and the EU yet in Ireland it’s still being ignored…

