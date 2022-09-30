Local TD says EU threatening Ireland with legal action over turf cutting is a “step in the wrong direction”

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice says the EU threatening Ireland with legal action over turf cutting is a “step in the wrong direction”

The European Commission said unless action is taken to half the cutting of peat within Special Areas of Conservation, the state could be brought before the European Court of Justice.

It noted Ireland’s efforts so far but said the enforcement of bans appears to have stalled.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice says threatening legal action sours relations between the two parties: