Local TD says communication is key as 120 Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says communication with the local community is key, as 120 Ukrainian refugees are to arrive in Loughrea as soon as next week.

They’ll be predominately women and children, and will be accommodated at O’ Dea’s Hotel.

The facility will be managed by a management company which looks after the refugee centres at the Mercy Convents in Loughrea and Gort, and Esker Monastery in Athenry.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon says a lot of inaccurate information has been floating around Loughrea.