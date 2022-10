Local TD Mairead Farrell says repeated breaches of ethics in our planning system is seriously damaging public trust.

Speaking in the Dáil, she asked how we can still be asking the same questions years after the infamous Mahon Tribunal on planning corruption.

Deputy Farell was contributing to a discussion on recent controversies at An Bord Pleanala.

The Sinn Fein TD asked how we can expect communities to have faith in our planning system in light of what’s going on.