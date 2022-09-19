Local TD says An Bord Pleanala “letting down ordinary people” for years

GBFM Newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says An Bord Pleanala has been letting down ordinary people in this country for years.

Contributing to a debate in the Dáil, he said there’s been issues long before anyone made any allegation of improper bebehavior at the planning body.

It follows controversy over allegations of wrong-doing against former deputy chair, Paul Hyde.

A report has been carried out and is currently being looked at by Gardaí, the DPP and the Standards in Public Office Commission.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says An Bord Pleanala has been inefficient and ineffective for years at this point.