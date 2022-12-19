Local TD requests meeting with CEO of Irish water following ‘Gort water debacle’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has requested a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water following weeks of disruption to the Gort public water supply.

The boil water notice is still in place for approximately 2,776 customers due to mechanical issues at the water treatment plant caused by the freezing conditions

Deputy Cannon says residents of Gort have been left feeling ‘angry and disappointed’ with the lack of communication from Irish Water.

He adds a new communication protocol must be established so that residents are kept informed of water outages and the works underway to resolve them.

Deputy Cannon outlines what has been happening: