Local TD renews call for no-fault vaccine compensation scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is renewing his call for the introduction of a no-fault vaccine compensation scheme.

Deputy Denis Naughten says it’s been 20 years since he attended a meeting with the then-Taoiseach and officials from the Department of Health about such a scheme.

He argues that it’s still in the ether – and Ireland is now lagging far behind the rest of Europe on the issue.

Deputy Naughten says without a no-fault scheme, families who experience harm as a result of a vaccine are being forced into lengthy and difficult legal battles.

Speaking in response, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly accepted there is an urgent need for the scheme.