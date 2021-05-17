Local TD raises plight of Galway Debenhams workers in Dáil

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has told the Dáil that the way Debenham’s workers have been treated over the past year is absolutely outrageous.

Deputy Mairead Farrell claimed they were first abandoned by their employers, and then they were failed by the state.

140 jobs were lost in Galway when Debenhams closed in April 2020, with over one thousand people nationwide let go after the company began the process to enter liquidation.

Workers have been campaigning since then – they argue that a former redundancy agreement has not been honoured and they’ve only been offered statutory minimum entitlements.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell criticised the Government for not supporting a proposed bill which aims to protect workers in liquidation situations.

The Companies (Protection of Employee’s Rights in Liquidations) bill – dubbed the Debenhams Bill – was introduced by Solidarity TD Mick Barry.

Deputy Farrell said the workers in Galway have collectively given over 300 years of service to the company.

