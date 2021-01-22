Local TD raises concern over high levels of Covid-19 infection in hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway Deputy Denis Naughten has raised concerns over high infection rates of Covid-19 in hospitals nationwide.

He says hospitals have consistently been to the fore regarding new outbreak figures – yet there is still no serial testing being carried out.

He says a new report from the HSE shows there is a six times higher rate of Covid-19 exposure in our hospitals than in the local community.

He’s also pointed to the fact that the report found there were some staff at UHG with Covid-19 that were unaware they had the virus and were still working.

Deputy Naughten raised the matter in the Dáil yesterday, where Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that 1 in 3 patients with Covid-19 contracted the virus while in hospital.

Deputy Naughten also argues that it makes no sense that regular testing is being carried out at meat plants, but not at our hospitals.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Independent Deputy Naughten said a co-ordinated national plan is urgently needed…

