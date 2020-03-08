Local TD raises concern as people with disabilities face challenge in housing adaptation grant application

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD has raised serious concern over a new obstacle facing people with disabilities applying for housing adaptation grants.

Housing adaptation grants are allocated to people with disabilities by local authorities across the country to adapt their homes into a disability-friendly environment.

However, according to Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, the HSE has issued a notice that it will no longer provide Occupational Therapy reports – which are required in the grant application – for free.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says this means those in need of the grant will now have to pay for the report – which he says could cost hundreds of euro.

He says it’s an unnecessary obstacle for vulnerable people.