Local TD quizzes Health Minister over claims employers getting Covid test results before employees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD has criticised the Minister for Heath over claims that employers are being provided with covid test results before employees.

Speaking in the Dail this week, Deputy Denis Naughton reported that in some cases, the HSE is relying on employers to inform their staff of their test results.

The Independent Deputy also highlighted claims of significant delays in people receiving notification of negative coronavirus tests.

Deputy Naughton quizzed the Minister of Health, Simon Harris in the Dail about why personal medical information is being given to employers.

