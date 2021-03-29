Local TD questions if “Dublin decision makers” can deliver on Rural Future Plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says the newly announced Rural Future Plan is the right way forward – but is questioning if “Dublin decision makers” can deliver on the ambitious programme.

Deputy Denis Naughten is raising concerns it will become an afterthought with some ill-conceived measures “bolted-on” to new future national plans or strategies.

The Roscommon/Galway TD says with the proper support, the ambitious Rural Future Plan can transform our economy and bring life back to the streets of our towns and villages:

But Deputy Naughten argues the real hurdle will be changing the mindset of the decision makers working in Dublin to ensure it’s success.

He says the policy must be placed at the centre of Government as the starting point for all future policy proposals…

