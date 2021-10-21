Local TD questions Agriculture Minister in Dáil over “monumental” climate change targets for sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has questioned the Agriculture Minister in the Dáil on the “monumental” climate change targets set for the Agriculture sector over the next decade.

Deputy Denis Naughten said we could be looking at an expected reduction of up to 8 million tonnes by 2030.

However he pointed out that a current Teagasc roadmap outlines an achievable reduction of between 2.5 and 3.5m tonnes.

He argued Ireland is at least a decade behind on the research needed to effectively deliver the results needed within the timeframe.

Deputy Naughten said practical measures are urgently needed that reflect the reality for farmers on the ground.

Speaking in response, Minister Charlie McConalogue was adamant that carbon tax funding ringfenced for farmers is not replacing any direct exchequer funding.