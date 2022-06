From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD says the green light for ATMs to be installed in three North Galway towns is a significant development for the area.

Sean Canney says planning has been granted for St. Jarlath’s Credit Union to install ATMs in Dunmore, Mountbellew and Glenamaddy.

It comes as the main retail banks have withdrawn services, leaving locals without any facility to withdraw cash.

Deputy Canney says St. Jarlath’s deserves praise for returning vital services to local communities.