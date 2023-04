Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called on rural independents to join together and create their own political party.

The Roscommon/Galway TD has accused the Government parties of not properly representing voters outside of towns and cities.

He also warned rural Ireland is not just farmers, but all kinds of different people in lots of individual communities.

Deputy Fitzmaurice claims Green Party policies are causing “chaos” and confusion: