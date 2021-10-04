Local TD makes call to tackle larger class sizes in county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has argued that the fact some children are still in classes of 30 pupils or more means many of them are being subjected to huge educational disadvantage.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten has warned that this can have negative, long-term consequences.

Questioning the Minister for Education in the Dáil, Denis Naughten stated in such classes both weaker and stronger pupils lose out which can cause disruption, and have an impact on the wider class.

The Independent TD acknowledged there has been an improvement in the pupil teacher ratio, however there are still up to 1 in 5 classes in county Galway with 30 or more pupils.

In county Roscommon 1 in 6 pupils are in classes of 30 or more.

Denis Naughten stated investment needs to be put into primary education, including the reduction in large classes, starting with younger children to ensure that every child can fully participate, to the best of their ability…..