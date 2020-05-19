Local TD lambasts HSE for using German labs to analyse Covid-19 tests

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A local TD has lambasted the HSE for using German labs to analyse Covid-19 tests.

Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has described sending tests to Germany for analysis as disgraceful.

He argues that the HSE is sending in excess of 1,000 Covid-19 test samples a day to a German lab for processing, despite some Irish companies indicating that they have the capacity to carry out the work.

It’s understood 25 labs in Ireland are involved in the processing of Covid-19 tests – with testing capacity said to be in the region of 10,000 samples per day at present.

Deputy Fitzmaurice has contacted HSE management this week to stop using German labs immediately.

He says that during these uncertain times, the Government must take every opportunity to retain jobs and support Irish businesses.

