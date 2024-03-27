Galway Bay FM

27 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Local TD lambasts government failure to deliver strategy on tackling Ash Dieback

Share story:
Local TD lambasts government failure to deliver strategy on tackling Ash Dieback

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane, has lamblasted the Government’s failure to deliver a strategy for addressing ash dieback.

Farmers, forestry owners and representative organisations have called for a government response to the issue for some time,

An independent review which has been published emphasises that the situation is now a national emergency.

Forestry Minister Pippa Hackett says a long-awaited action plan will be submitted for approval in the very near future.

However, Sinn Féin Agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane says no solution has been made available for over five months.

Share story:

Mother and two daughters who died in Mayo crash named locally

A mother and her two daughters from Moycullen who died in a road crash in Mayo yesterday have been named locally. Una Bowden, who was 47, and her daughter...

Plea for Galway motorists to report accidents so funding can be secured for blackspots

There are many dangerous blackspots across the road network in Galway that funding cannot be secured to fix – because many accidents aren’t be...

Councillors pour further pressure on Eamon Ryan over termination of Aircoach Galway-Dublin service

County Councillors are aiming to pour further pressure on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over the termination of the Aircoach Galway-Dublin service. The op...

Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named

The mother and her two young girls from the Moycullen area who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris crash have not yet been named. Investigation...