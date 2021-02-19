Local TD introduces Dáil bill to ensure equal investment in rural Ireland

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has introduced a Dáil bill to ensure that rural Ireland sees its fair share of investment.

The Rural Equality Bill 2021 was introduced by Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane, alongside her party colleagues Deputies Martin Kenny and Martin Browne.

Deputy Kerrane told the Dáil that for the first time in her lifetime, we are seeing a move from urban to rural, with people and families leaving cities to settle in rural communities.

She warned that as a country, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity post-Covid 19 to get this right.

Deputy Kerrane said the proposed bill is about fair play and equality for rural areas, and ensuring that all public bodies have due regard for rural Ireland.

Deputy Kerrane argued that rural towns and villages have been neglected for decades and now is our chance to turn it around…

