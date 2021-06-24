Local TD highlights impact of cancelled theory tests in areas without public transport

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has used the Dáil to raise concerns over how the cancellation of driver theory tests is impacting on rural areas without public transport.

Deputy Claire Kerrane said she’s been contacted by many young people in Roscommon and Galway who have been given dates, but subsequently had their tests cancelled.

She pointed out that in one case, a young person had their test cancelled seven times.

She argued that while the situation may be replicated nationwide, it is a particularly significant problem for people in rural areas where there are limited, or no, public transport options.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane urged Taoiseach Micheal Martin to speak with the Transport Minister to see if anything can be done.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.