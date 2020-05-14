Local TD highlights concerns over under-utilisation of Galway’s private hospitals during coronavirus crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A local TD has warned that private hospitals in Galway, that were temporarily nationalised during the covid 19 pandemic, are being completely under-utilised.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly says these hospitals are currently working at only 25 per cent of capacity.

Deputy Connolly also highlighted concerns that many consultants have refused to sign on to the public contract due to their worries over ensuring continuity of care for their own patients.

The Galway West TD has put the matter to Minister for Health, Simon Harris, but has yet to receive a response do to a major governmental backlog.

Deputy Connolly says the government is not currently getting value for money on the deal.