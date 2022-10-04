Local TD fears end of COVID payment will accelerate its spread in workplaces

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD fears that the ceasing of the COVID-19 illness payment will accelerate the spread of the virus in workplaces.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughton claims there are more than 4,000 people unable to work – after the special payment ended last Friday.

Deputy Naughton says it has resulted people receiving a disability payment from the Department of Social Protection instead.

He is calling for a proper treatment plan for long COVID and is expressing the following concerns: