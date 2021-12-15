Local TD expresses frustration as National Broadband Plan set to miss revised targets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Local TD is expressing frustration at the revelation that the National Broadplan Plan is set to significantly miss revised targets that were set in September.

The plan will now connect just 35,000 homes and businesses by the end of the year – compared to the latest target of 60,000.

The initial aim was 115,000, but that was scaled back due to delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says the delays are due in part to the failure of Government to address bottlenecks in the planning and regulatory system.

Deputy Naughten says the situation is unacceptable.