Local TD emphasises importance of new laboratory facilities in UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuiv, is emphasising the importance of accelerating the replacement of University Hospital Galway’s laboratory facilities on Newcastle Road

The Strategic Assessment Report has now been approved by the HSE, and will now go on to the Department of Health

The labs are currently housed in pre-fab buildings, and it’s intended they’re to be replaced with a purpose-built building.

Deputy Ó Cuiv outlines how important this project is for the development of the new Cancer Care Centre,