5 July 2024

Local TD describes energy poverty as ‘urgent concern’ affecting one third of Irish households

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says energy poverty is an urgent concern in Ireland that is negatively impacting on people’s health.

The Independent TD is Cathaoirleach for the Joint Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development.

A household is considered to be in energy poverty if it is spending more than ten percent of its income on heating and electricity.

It’s estimated around one third of Irish households are in energy poverty, and the committee is calling for specific actions to be taken to address this.

Deputy Naughten spoke to Sarah Slevin about the impacts of energy poverty, and the recommendations the committee have:

