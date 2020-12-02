Local TD Denis Naughten adds his voice to campaign for additional paid leave for frontline workers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling for additional paid annual leave for frontline workers who have been working throughout the pandemic.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says employees who have been running hospitals and community services through two waves of the emergency should be acknowledged with additional paid leave at a minimum.

He say workers within the health system and other services such as essential retail, should receive some acknowledgement from their employers of the trojan work they put in throughout this year

The independent TD first raised the idea with the Taoiseach several months ago, and was assured at the time that the proposal would be looked into.

Deputy Naughten’s latest push comes as the Scottish Government has pledged to pay every NHS and social care worker a £500 Covid bonus and as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation takes up the issue with the HSE.

Deputy General Secretary of the INMO, David Hughes says they have lodged a claim with the health authority.