Local TD demands support for farmers with cost of shearing sheep

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney says the Government must put a scheme in place to support farmers in the shearing of sheep.

It follows the recent publication of a long-awaited Wool Feasibility Study, which recommends a range of measures to develop and market Irish wool.

Deputy Canney says while it’s all hugely positive news, farmers do need some help in the meantime – such as a €5 shearing grant per sheep.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says there is huge potential for wool in our economy.