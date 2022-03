Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says something is very wrong when supermarket workers packing out baby wipes are getting paid more than the workers using them in childcare facilities.

Deputy Denis Naughten says there are huge difficulties in getting childcare now in many areas because providers cannot make ends meet and staff are leaving due to pay.

Addressing Children’s Minister Roderic O’ Gorman in the Dáil, Deputy Naughten said something has to change immediately.